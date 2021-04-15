The Rome Symphony Orchestra will mark its 100th anniversary with an outdoor concert on April 24.
The 50-member professional orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Jeffrey Dokken, will celebrate its centennial anniversary with one of the most celebrated works in the symphonic repertoire — Beethoven’s iconic 5th Symphony.
Symphony No. 5 is one of the best-known compositions in classical music and one of the most frequently played symphonies. The RSO will also celebrate Gilbert and Sullivan’s 150th anniversary as one of history’s most important writing teams, presenting the overtures from several of their most famous comic operas, including “HMS Pinafore,” “Pirates of Penzance,” “Ruddigore,” and “The Mikado.”
The concert will take place Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m. outdoors under the covered Morgan Pavilion at Darlington Middle School, 1014 Cave Spring Road. Rain or Shine. Following CDC Covid-19 Guidelines, social distancing and masks will be followed.
Tickets are available online at www.romesymphony.org, as well as at the Morgan Pavilion on the evening of the concert, and at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers (cash or check only) located at Jackson Hill and downtown Rome.
Advanced tickets purchased online (credit card only) and at Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers (cash or check only) are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $5 for children.
Tickets purchased at the concert are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students, and $10 for children (cash, check and credit cards accepted).
For complete information on the Symphony and all the concerts and events, visit the website or call the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.