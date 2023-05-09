In its goal to foster and encourage talented young musicians, the Rome Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of the 2022-2023 Young Artist Competition...
Roy Lee - Instrumental Winner - Violin
Lee is a senior at Northview High School and began his violin studies from age three. He studied with Jikyung Moon until 2011, when he formally started taking private lessons with Professor Levon Ambartsumian at the University of Georgia. He won his first competition at age five and has won numerous competitions since. He was selected to attend the 2022 Governor’s Honors Program for Music.
Leeanna Allen - Vocal Winner - Soprano
Allen is a senior vocal performance major at Berry College. While at Berry, she has performed in many solo recitals and invited to perform as a finalist in the Opera Guild of Atlanta’s scholarship competition. She was also selected to sing soprano solos in the Berry Singers’ performances of Fauré’s Requiem (“Pie Jesu”) and Handel’s Messiah (“Rejoice Greatly”) under the direction Dr. Paul Neal. Allen made her opera debut as The Plaintiff (Angelina) in "Trial by Jury" in January 2022 and returned to the stage in 2023 as Rosalinda in Johann Strauss II’s "Die Fledermaus."
Aidan Pabis - Instrumental Runner-Up - Piano
Pabis is 16-years-old. He took first place in the Atlanta Romantic and Impressionistic Piano Competition (2019) and second place in the Georgia Music Teachers Association State Auditions for two years in a row (2020 and 2021). In 2021, he won a bronze medal in the Southeast Young Artist Piano Competition. He has enjoyed participating in a number of music programs, and in Summer 2022, he attended the Sewanee Summer Music Festival at the University of the South.
Riley Ortega - Vocal Runner-Up - Soprano
Ortega is a soprano from Canton. She will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Music in Voice Performance from Reinhardt University. Her instructor is Dr. Rebecca Salter. Her recent roles include Zerlina in Mozart’s "Don Giovanni," Belinda in Purcell’s "Dido and Aeneas," Letitia in Menotti’s "The Old Maid and The Thief," and Elsa Schraeder in Rogers & Hammerstein’s "The Sound of Music." She is currently a Church Music intern at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church and teaches voice to students at King’s Ridge Christian School.