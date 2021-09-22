The Rome Symphony Orchestra announced Monday the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. Lauren Bowling Seeger, Jessica Lindsey, and Molly Kelly Steeves were voted onto the board this summer, in advance of the symphony’s historic 100th season.
Bowling Seeger is a Rome native and the owner of Beehive Digital, a content marketing consultancy. A graduate of Darlington School and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, She has had her work and expertise featured on CNN, CNBC, The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Redbook, and Woman’s Day magazine.
“Lauren’s skill set has already been an asset to the RSO,” said symphony board President, Liz Tierney. “Her enthusiasm and knowledge will be valuable as she leads the rebranding and PR initiatives to align with our strategic plan.”
Lindsey is an associate creative director at Razorfish, an Atlanta marketing and technology agency. Over the course of her career, she has assisted many big-name brands with their digital transformation, including Carters, American Airlines, The Home Depot, Coca Cola and UPS. Lindsey holds a Bachelor of Fine Art from Furman University.
“Jessica hails from a small town and understands how vital arts organizations can be in shepherding the next generation of artists and creatives,” Tierney said. “With her extensive background in designing for Fortune 500 companies, I believe she is the person to design the major rebrand we have planned for the symphony in the Spring of 2022.”
Kelly Steeves is a native Roman and realtor with Hardy Realty. A third-generation graduate of Darlington School, Molly holds a B.A. in Art History from Hollins University and boasts a 20-year career in event planning. She has managed events around the world at major sporting events including tennis Grand Slams (Wimbledon, Australian Open, French Open and US Open), the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup and Rugby World Cup.
“We are so very fortunate to have someone with Molly’s event planning experience join our board. Her expertise will allow us to raise the caliber of our fundraising events as well as enhance the concert patron experience, Tierney said.”
With a new generation of arts advocates now in place, the symphony seeks to emphasize to Northwest Georgia its commitment to rejuvenating the historic brand. With new artistic leadership in Maestro Jeffrey Dokken and Tierney as new board president, the symphony seeks to elevate its performances and branding while broadening its reach.
“Adding these three talented people to our board allows us expand our strategic initiatives,” Tierney said. “Currently, the board has a great synergy and has worked hard to develop and implement plans to continue to provide beautiful music for the next one hundred years.”
The Rome Symphony’s next concert, A Dickens’ Christmas on Broad, will be held Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Rome City Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit romesymphony.org.