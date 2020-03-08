Eleven women from the Rome area will be presented at the 31st Annual Rome Symphony Orchestra Debutante Ball on June 6 at Coosa Country Club. The ball is a major fundraiser for the symphony. Mrs. James Hollister Hobgood, Jr. is the chairwoman for this year’s event. The 2020 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:
Hayden Diane Baldwin attends University of Alabama. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Keith Baldwin.
Emily Elizabeth Lee Longley Brandon attends Auburn University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Green Brandon, III.
Isabella Morris Enkema attends the College of Charleston. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Baxter Enkema.
Kristina Elizabeth Groux attends Samford University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Scott Groux.
Kathryne Elizabeth Ledbetter attends Auburn University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Harbin Ledbetter, Jr.
Audrey Margaret McFall attends Auburn University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Joseph McFall.
Emma Katherine Merrin attends the University of Mississippi. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Ives Merrin.
Lauren Elizabeth Murphy attends the University of Georgia. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Todd Murphy.
Maggie McRae Schrimsher attends Jacksonville State University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ray Schrimsher.
Molly Ryan Schrimsher attends Georgia Northwestern Technical College. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ray Schrimsher.
Chloe Rachel Tidwell attends Jacksonville State University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Lee Tidwell, Jr.