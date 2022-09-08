Elsa Hall demonstrates beauty, grace and courage as she performs high above the ground. She and other trapeze artists will perform during the Rome Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphonic Circus,” a free concert at Bridgepoint Plaza on Friday and Saturday
A free community concert highlighted by trapeze and circus acts.
That’s what Rome resident can expect when the Rome Symphony Orchestra opens its season with a bang.
“Symphonic Circus” is a special, two-night event. And it’s free.
The concert will take place in downtown Rome at Bridgepoint Plaza and combines classical music with circus acts in a never-before-seen performance for Northwest Georgia.
The event takes place Friday and Saturday and will feature the symphony performing Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” accompanied by full-scale circus acts including a dramatic flying trapeze performance during the final movement.
The concert is being sponsored by Harbin Clinic and Georgia Power and will begin at 7 p.m. on both nights at Bridgepoint Plaza. The circus performers are Daniel Gilbert and Lizzy Schwartz, former directors of the flying trapeze program at the New England Center for Circus Arts.
“The mission of the Rome Symphony Orchestra is to inspire, educate, and entertain through excellence in musical performances. As we kick off our second hundred years, we will begin with a concert that will inspire the entire community; classical music lovers and non-classical music lovers alike,” said conductor, Jeffrey Dokken. “This concert is unlike any other and will bring together people from all walks of life. We hope with this concert and our upcoming season that the symphony will inspire every audience member through innovative and powerful programming.”
As a complement to the performance, a team of circus educators and RSO personnel will present an engaging and educational assembly in several local schools designed to get the students up on their feet, and to educate them about the importance of exercise, healthy eating, and an active lifestyle.
Concert attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Rome Symphony Orchestra Season subscribers will also need to bring their own chairs but will receive seating in a special VIP section. This family-friendly event will also feature circus concessions and face painting.
For complete information on the Symphony and all the concerts and events, visit the website at romesymphony.org or call the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.