symphonic circus

Elsa Hall demonstrates beauty, grace and courage as she performs high above the ground. She and other trapeze artists will perform during the Rome Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphonic Circus,” a free concert at Bridgepoint Plaza on Friday and Saturday

 Alexey Ishmaev
