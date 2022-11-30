The Sanders family are back together in their favorite place -- Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in small town North Carolina.
That's the setting for Rome Shakespeare Festival's holiday production, "Sanders Family Christmas" which opens Thursday, Dec. 1 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 4.
This is RSF's third production in their 2022-2023 Playhouse season and takes place at Trinity on 5th in the River District.
The loveable and lighthearted Sanders will be singing beloved Christmas tunes in the show that's a sequel to the popular bluegrass musical "Smoke on the Mountain." It brings the Sanders family back together at Pleasant Baptist Church on Christmas Eve, 1941 as the family prepares to to bid a sad, but proud, farewell to their only son, Dennis, who has joined the Marines and is preparing to ship out in order to serve his country.
Gathering with Reverend Mervin Oglethorpe and his congregation for their annual Christmas celebration, the family attempts to lift the spirits of their faithful flock in this heart-warming, hilarious, and rousing Christmas gospel sing-along of cherished holiday hymns and carols.
“The Sanders are finally coming to Rome," said Artistic Director Drew Davidson. "We can’t wait for the community to see this superbly talented cast sing and play through their favorite Christmas songs. It’s touching and humorous all at the same time, which is just what you want for the Christmas season. And we are grateful to Trinity United Methodist for letting us use their space on 5th Avenue; it makes for the perfect Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.”
The cast includes Nichols Cothran, Wayne Jones, Hannah Autry, Andrew Wilfong, Madison Wilfong, Ginger McClure and Thomas Abbott.
Sanders Family Christmas runs Thursday, Dec. 1 thru Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. All performances take place at Trinity on 5th, 416 N. 5th Ave. Tickets can be purchased at www.our.show/romeshakessanders, by calling 706-331-1006, or by emailing info@romeshakespearefestival.com