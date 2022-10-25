Nola Byrum is Juliet and Dylan Lester is Romeo in Rome Shakespeare Festival's twisted take on the classic love story. The production will take place outdoors at the Rome Labyrinth on Jackson Hill and opens Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $10.
The picture of three is Nola Byrum, Weston Snell, and Dylan Lester rehearse a scene from the upcoming Rome Shakespeare Festival production of "R & J & Z," a horror/zombie twist on "Romeo and Juliet."
Contributed
Nola Byrum is Juliet and Dylan Lester is Romeo in Rome Shakespeare Festival's twisted take on the classic love story. The production will take place outdoors at the Rome Labyrinth on Jackson Hill and opens Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $10.
Contributed
The cast of "R & J & Z" rehearse prior to Thursday's opening at the Rome Labyrinth.
Rome's Labyrinth will be setting for the next Rome Shakespeare Festival production -- a twisted take on "Romeo and Juliet."
"R & J & Z" opens Thursday, Oct. 27 and is the second production of RSF's 2022-2023 season.
What if Romeo and Juliet got a second chance? "R & J & Z" begins with Act V of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" and keeps going, as the famous lovers navigate a world in which death isn't necessarily the end.
Set against the historical backdrop of Verona's plague, Melody Bates’ new verse play throws old and new characters together over the course of an apocalyptic and action-packed 24 hours. Equally inspired by Shakespeare and modern zombie films, "R & J & Z" pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror.
“They say Shakespeare never dies, but in the context of this play, the characters don’t seem to die, either," said Artistic Director Drew Davidson. "It has been an exciting and challenging process helping these famous lovers navigate the zombie-plague ridden backdrop of Verona. It’s a new verse play that takes the characters we all know and love and puts a fun spin on their story within a fantastic, marvelous world.”
RSF Director Julie McCluskey said the play has everything audiences would want in a classic Halloween story -- horror, humor, fight scenes, blood and of course, zombies.
And it will be set in an outdoor amphitheater on Jackson Hill.
"Setting the play at The Labyrinth adds a special extra touch to the production, and we are thrilled the City of Rome is letting us perform there," she added. "Not everyone knows about that space, so we’re happy to bring it to more people’s attention.”
"R & J & Z" runs Thursday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Oct. 31 at The Labyrinth of Rome, 402 Civic Center Drive. All shows begin at 8 p.m., seating will start at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and audiences are also encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and/or picnic.