The search for a mysterious mathematical proof is the basis for the final production in Rome Shakespeare Festival’s indoor Playhouse season.
“Proof” is a Pulitzer Prize winning drama about a young woman, Catherine, her manipulative sister, their father and an unexpected suitor. They are all pieces of the puzzle in the search for the truth about a mathematical proof discovered in an old notebook, bringing to light a buried family secret.
The show opens March 30 in the Wilder Center at Rome First United Methodist Church.
The sister’s closeness will be tested and romantic feelings develop between Catherine and her suitor. And it all unfolds on the back porch of a house in a suburban university town.
RSF’s production of “Proof” stars Allison Clark, Julie McCluskey, Derek Evans, and Scott McDaniel and is directed by RSF Artistic Director, Drew Davidson.
“This production is the perfect family drama to close out our indoor season; it’s moving and thought-provoking and asks the audience to rethink the traditional idea of genius, as well as the complexities surrounding a father’s legacy and its effects on the family,” Davidson said.
Rome Shakespeare Festival is also introducing a new ticketing structure for this production, which they are calling “Pay What You Decide.”
Four general admission ticket options are available, at $5, $10, $15, and $20, with the option to add a donation in any amount on top of the ticket price.
“A piece of feedback we always receive is that ticket cost is oftentimes a hindrance to some that want to come and enjoy our productions. We never want that to be the case,” said Executive Director Julie McCluskey. “One of the founding ideas behind Rome Shakespeare Festival was that cost should never be a barrier for anyone to enjoy quality, professional theatre. We believe one way to ensure that is implementing this new ticketing structure. Drew and I want to reach new and younger audiences, and thinking outside the box is a must. A Pay What You Decide ticket option is certainly that.
“We are also happy to be partnering with Serve Rome and First United Methodist Church to present this production at The Wilder Center downtown," she added. "Serve Rome and the FUMC congregation are so forward thinking in their work to allow several non-profits in Rome to utilize their space as part of a cost share structure, and RSF is grateful to be one of those non-profits.”
Proof runs March 30-April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 2 at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.our.show/romeshakesproof, or by calling 706-331-1006 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.