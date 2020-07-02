The Neil Simon comedy “The Odd Couple” opens July 9 at the River Arts District Playhouse.
The award-winning comedy stars Tim Naddy as Oscar and Levi Burdick as Felix.
When Fussy Felix becomes suicidal over his impending divorce, he accepts an offer to move in with his best friend, mess slob, Oscar. Felix drives Oscar crazy with his obsession with cleanliness and when a double date with two wacky British neighbors backfires, Oscar goes crazy.
Opening night tickets (July 9) are $35 and include a 7 p.m. reception and the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $16 for all other performances which take place through July 19. Show times are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
To order tickets visit online at TheRAD.biz or call 706-331-1006