The annual Rome Shakespeare Festival will take place Sept 24-27 at the Town Green and will include a wild comedy of errors and an irreverent "Romeo and Juliet."
The free family event will showcase local talent as well as promote downtown stores, restaurants and other businesses.
Auditions for the festival will take place May 23-24 by appointment in groups of five and will be held at the River Arts District Playhouse at 233 North Fifth Ave.
Rome Shakespeare Festival also announces that the River Arts District Playhouse is in rehearsal for the Neil Simon comedy "The Odd Couple" which is set for July 9-19. Seating for that show has been re-configured keeping social distancing in mind. No more than 32 tickets per performance will be sold.
For young audiences, "Winnie the Pooh" is also in rehearsal and is scheduled to open July 31.
The Rome Arts District Playhouse hit "Godspell," which was postponed in March, will run again with the original cast Sept. 11-13. All tickets purchased in advance for the cancelled performances will be honored by calling 706-331-1006 to reserve seats.
For audition and ticket information, visit online at www.romeshakepearefestival.com, www.therad.biz or call 706-331-1006 for tickets and 770-289-3215 for an audition time slot.