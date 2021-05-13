Rome Shakespeare Festival will host a fundraiser at Rome’s Labyrinth on Friday.
The event will feature the talents of Indra Thomas, Sherri D. Sutton, Jill Hames Graham and Julie Bearden Carver.
On Friday, Julie Bearden Carver’s “A Shakespeare Cabaret” will be held at the Labyrinth, 402 Civic Center Drive. With music and spoken word using lyrics written by Shakespeare and performed Broadway-style, audiences will be enjoy a fun evening of cabaret.
Thomas, Sutton, Graham and other local artists will bring the show to life.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will support the free Rome Shakespeare Festival to be held in September at Rome’s Town Green.
Tickets to the Shakespeare Cabaret are available online at www.romeshakespearefestival.com
On Saturday, auditions for “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” directed by Indra Thomas, will take place at the Rome Arts District Playhouse from 5:30-9 p.m. The 1920s jazz club musical is set to open at the River Arts District Playhouse on July 22 with rehearsals being held in June and July. The musical is a tribute to the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller and is set at a time when Manhattan nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society and Lenox Avenue dives were filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as the swing. Five performers will present an evening of rowdy, raunchy and humorous songs that capture the various moods of the era and reflect Waller’s view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play.
Auditions will also be held at Spirit in Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Summerville from 205 p.m. The church is located at 487 Scoggins Street.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” will be directed by who is Thomas is director of opera at Shorter University. She has performed in some of the most prestigious opera houses in the world including the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Albert Hall and the Vienna State Opera.
Auditioners are asked to prepare a song.
For additional information on auditions and to download an audition form, visit online at www.therad.biz or www.romeshakespearefestival.com. Or call 706-331-1006.
The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 North 5th Avenue just over the 5th Avenue Bridge.