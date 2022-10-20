Rome River Jam brings Jelly Roll, Hunter Chastain, Riley Green to fairgrounds Oct. 28, 29 From staff reports Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Koe Wetzel is just one of the performers at this year’s Rome River Jam. He’s joined by such names as Riley Green, Jelly Roll and Hunter Chastain. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Country music fans will flock to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Oct. 28 and 29 for the ever-popular Rome River Jam.This year’s event brings up-and-coming stars as well as established performers to the venue.Night one will feature Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll, Kolby Cooper, Hunter Chastain and DJ Slim McGraw.Night two will feature Riley Green, Clay Walker, Priscilla Block, Dalton Dover and DJ Slim McGraw.Gates open 5 p.m. Tickets are $55 for general admission and $99.50 for preferred pit. Tickets and parking passes are available online at romeriverjam.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Around Town: RADical idea grows in River District. Politics: Red, blue -- and Greene. Plus: silencing a whisper campaign. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Making promises for peace: Racine students among more than 10 million to sign pledge against gun violence 1 hr ago West builds early lead to defeat Cougars in annual Jug game 1 hr ago Racine teenager accused of crashing a stolen car, breaking the passenger's leg in the process 1 hr ago Eight of the nine Racine County teams will be participating in the WIAA playoffs Friday night 1 hr ago Prep football: St. Clair/Loyola completes perfect regular season 1 hr ago Burlington woman allegedly burned man's military clothing and pins, and now faces criminal charges 1 hr ago Judge denies state's motion to dismiss in Hideaway Hills case 1 hr ago Liz Truss meets party official after acknowledging ‘difficult day’ 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Latest Region Stories Making promises for peace: Racine students among more than 10 million to sign pledge against gun violence 1 hr ago West builds early lead to defeat Cougars in annual Jug game 1 hr ago Racine teenager accused of crashing a stolen car, breaking the passenger's leg in the process 1 hr ago Eight of the nine Racine County teams will be participating in the WIAA playoffs Friday night 1 hr ago Prep football: St. Clair/Loyola completes perfect regular season 1 hr ago Burlington woman allegedly burned man's military clothing and pins, and now faces criminal charges 1 hr ago Judge denies state's motion to dismiss in Hideaway Hills case 1 hr ago Liz Truss meets party official after acknowledging ‘difficult day’ 1 hr ago