Rome residents can show off their favorite purple outfits on Sept. 3 while supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event is Alzheimer’s Awareness Night at the Rome Braves when the Braves take on the Winston-Salem Dash at State Mutual Stadium.
“Our partnership with the Rome Braves is critical in raising awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Dan Phillips, Walk Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “We appreciate all they do for the Alzheimer’s Association and the Rome community. We hope that everyone can come out, wears their purple to support the 150,000 people living with this disease in the state of Georgia along with the 334,000 caregivers.”
There will be an opportunity to bid on Braves memorabilia with a percentage of memorabilia and ticket sales benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Rome which place Oct. 9 at the Marriott Rome River Walk.
To purchase tickets to the Alzheimer’s Awareness Night with the Rome Braves, visit ticketmaster.com
While plans are moving forward to host Rome Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Rome Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.