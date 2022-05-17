If warm spring weather has sparked the creative flame in Rome residents, there are a few options around town this week to channel that creativity.
On Thursday, May 19, it's Thrilling Thursday at Swerve: Off the Path on Broad Street. Guests can enjoy a fun evening of painting and relaxing as Swerve instructors lead participants in a step-by-step process of creating a colorful bloom. The class runs from 6-8 p.m. and the cost is $30. Pre-register with a deposit by calling the studio at 706-346-5429.
Little Artists
Kingfisher Art Co. will host a Little Artists event for kids age 2-10 and their parents.
The class will take place at the studio, 7 East 2nd Ave., on Friday, May 20 from 4-5 p.m. and will be taught by artist Stephanie Beckman. The classes are for parents who want to spend quality time with their child making art together.
The cost is $15 and covers one child and their parent. All supplies are included. Participants are encouraged to wear clothes that can get messy. A more advanced version of the project will be available for older children. Registration closes at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 19.
Street parking along Broad St. and E 1st St., closest parking lots are a block away at either the lot behind Harvest Moon, or at Truist Bank, and the Roman Chariot provides free rides from and to anywhere in downtown Rome if you text them your location at 706-413-2822.
Oil painting for adults
Starting Saturday, June 11, Kingfisher Art Co. will offer oil painting classes for adults. The six sessions will take place on Saturdays from 1-3:30 p.m. each Saturday from June 11 to July 16.
Classes will be taught by Russell Cook , associate professor of art at Georgia Highlands College and are for adults 18+. This class will cover the fundamentals of oil painting, focusing on exploration of traditional and contemporary techniques, with emphasis on materials, design and composition principles. Students can use their own pictures to paint from or use the instructor’s references.
Participants will learn basic and advanced oil painting techniques. The class is designed for students of all levels. There will be a still life set up for every class or students can work from a printed photo, bring in an unfinished painting, a sketch, or a personal object. Each student will work at their own pace. The instructor will provide helpful suggestions about technique, materials, and answer questions along the way.
The cost is $210. If you are not able to attend one of the classes, a make up class will be available by appointment Wednesday evenings 6-8 p.m.
There is also a supply list available at the event's Facebook page by searching "Oil Painting for Adults Saturdays 1pm-3:30pm"