Rome residents are invited to attend a Historic Evening at Ft. Norton on May 23.
This free event was originally planned to be held in celebration of “Georgia Cities Week” in April. Due to weather, the event was postponed and has now been rescheduled for May 23, 2023 at 6 p.m.
The night of history highlights a SPLOST funded project that served to renovate the old 1890’s waterworks building on Jackson Hill into an event facility.
A special program with a reenactor and a local historian will share the history of Ft. Norton. You will also learn about how the city later utilized the land for a water filtration plant.
The building is located on the trail system on Jackson Hill. The Roman Rose Trolley will provide transportation to the renovated waterworks building. The public should meet at the Civic Center parking lot located at 402 Civic Center Drive at 6 pm. The trolley will pick-up groups at 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. for transportation up the hill to the building.
The public is also welcome to walk or bike the trail. The trolley will provide return transportation to the parking lot after the program ends at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s Georgia Cities week theme was “Georgia Cities: Lighting the Way” in recognition of the many services and infrastructure the city provides to make Rome attractive to residents, visitors and businesses. For questions, call 706-295-5576.