Lisa Smith, owner of Earthworks Pottery in Rome, will be featured in a performance at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall.
Well...sort of.
Smith’s hands will make it to the prestigious venue by way of a video being used as the backdrop for a choral performance.
“This gentleman dropped by the studio, he has a production company that works with National Concerts which puts on events at Carnegie Hall,” Smith said. “He was making a video production that will play behind a choir during their performance at Carnegie Hall. He asked if he could film me creating some pottery and I agreed.”
That gentleman, Brian Gaukel, needed to film a potter at work. When Smith agreed to be filmed, they did so on Tuesday. The film will be used as a backdrop for a performance of the National Opera Chorus & Concert on June 11 at Carnegie Hall’s largest auditorium, the five-story Stern Auditorium which seats 2,804.
The performance, called “Forever Music” will include groups such as the Detroit Youth Choir, National Concert Chorus, National Opera Orchestra and the WVU Chamber Choir.
Smith said Gaukel videod her creating two separate pieces.
“I am honored to be represented in such a prestigious and well known venue,” Smith said. “It’s really humbling. I don’t even know if my name will be mentioned but just knowing that I played a small part in such a wonderful performance is enough for me.”