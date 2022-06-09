Rome Pride 2022 will feature a variety of family friendly events June 24-26.
“We started out just wanting to do another small event like we’ve done in previous years,” said Rome Pride board member Justin Deal. “But there has been so much interest that we went all in this year. It’s the first official big Rome Pride.”
A Pride Kickoff Party takes place on Friday, June 25 at The Vogue, 247 Broad Street. The venue will be transformed into Club Vogue and will feature standup comedians including TJ Black, Greg Hall and Darris Linginfelter.
Guests will then be able to “raise those bills” for an eclectic drag lineup including entertainers such as Qween Farraz, Sasha Dior, Monet Sinclair, Motion, Serena Blair, Charmaine Sinclair Dupree, Camilla Carter, Cici Nicole, India Mills, Courtney Chanel Stratton and Chucky De Vil.
This event is 21+ and guests must have a ticket to enter. 21 and up. Limited tickets are available at www.romegapride.com.
Saturday’s events begin with a Rainbow March down Broad Street. The Chatta Pride Spinners, a colorguard troop from Chattanooga will be in attendance with their colorful performance during the march. The public is invited to participate and the trolley will be available for those who cannot march but still want to participate.
The march begins at 11 a.m. and participants are asked to meet in front of city hall at 10:45 a.m. The march will make its way down Broad Street and turn into Heritage Park for the day’s activities.
Heritage Park will become “Pride Plaza” for the day, and will host food vendors, community organizations, diverse vendors from around North Georgia, live music, family-friendly performances, face painting, Drag Queen Storytime and a kids activity area.
“We’ll have a kids area at the pavilion, face painting, hair extensions and a kids DJ who’ll be giving out prizes,” Deal said. “We have over 40 vendors and some bigger national nonprofits will be there too.”
Heritage Park activities will run through 7 p.m. and its main stage will feature entertainment throughout the day.
“And if anyone wants to help, we’re partnering with Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful to clean up the park immediately after events wrap up at the park,” he said. “We want everyone to have a good time and to leave the park clean and beautiful.”
Those who want to be on the water can plan to spend an evening cruise aboard the Sulzbacher Roman Holiday. Starts at 6:30 p.m. While cruising on the river, guests can enjoy charcuterie, dessert and bubbly accompanied by music.
Attendees must be 21+ with ID. Limited tickets are www.romegapride.com.
On Sunday, June 26, First United Methodist Church of Rome will hold a non-denominational service starting at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to attend.
“This event isn’t just about Pride,” Deal said. “We want to showcase the beauty of Rome while also celebrating Pride. The goal is to have something for everybody. There are people who haven’t been to a Pride event before and may have a negative perception about it. We wanted to embrace the community and show everyone that Pride can be something you can bring your families and friends to and celebrate the diversity here in the community.”