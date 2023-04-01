The Rome Music Teachers Association hosted their annual Spring Festival on Sunday, March 19 in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University.
This year’s festival focused on music composed during the Romantic Era, approximately 1820-1900.
Students were required to perform one memorized piano solo. Seventeen pre-college students performed music by a total of eleven composers. The adjudicator was Dr. Rachel Chung from Spelman College, who named one Outstanding Performer, one Award of Excellence, and Honorable Mentions in each division.
Students were divided into four divisions based on the level of their music. In the Elementary Division, Alex Natarella was the Outstanding Performer, with a cash prize of $15. Danny Wilson received Honorable Mention.
In the Early-Intermediate Division, Nick Styperek was the Outstanding Performer, with a cash prize of $25. Laurissa Platt won the Award of Excellence, and Gaven Leonardi received Honorable Mention. Additional performers were Emmaline Henry and Willem Platt.
In the Late-Intermediate Division, Rebecca George was the Outstanding Performer, with a cash prize of $50. Gabriel Henry won the Award of Excellence, and Benson Wei received Honorable Mention. Additional performers were Christopher Neal and Sophia Styperek.
In the Advanced Division, Rileigh Wiebers was the Outstanding Performer, with a cash prize of $300. Joshua Lee won the Award of Excellence, and Bradley Smith and Anna Rose Reid both received Honorable Mentions. The additional performer was Sam Galysh.
The festival was coordinated by teachers Amy Neal and Jerico Vasquez. Additional participating teachers were Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Jordan Walker, Sandy Yeargan, and Kyla Zollitsch.
The Rome Music Teachers Association invites you to visit their website at romemta.com for additional information regarding activities and membership.