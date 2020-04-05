Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism has been faced with quite a challenge over the last few weeks: how to continue promoting Rome to visitors when no one can travel right now.
Communications Director Kristi Kent said the office began helping groups reschedule some of their upcoming spring events when the coronavirus outbreak started emerging in Floyd County in mid-March.
Since then, Kent and the rest of the staff have been trying to figure out virtual ways to promote Rome on social media and their website.
Recently, they did a poster contest called “Signs of Hope”, where people got the chance to create posters with a positive message about Rome to lift people’s spirits.
“We’re currently promoting ‘Superstar of Service’, which is an opportunity for locals to find people who are in the hospitality and service industry who have gone above and beyond,” Kent said. “They can nominate people online or they can mail in their nomination.”
The nomination deadline is April 26 at 11:59 p.m.
“Superstar” and other activities are posted on the romegeorgia.org website.
The office of tourism is also hosting a video and photo contest. They’ll ask people to vote on the submitted entries that they believe best showcase what Rome has to offer. The voting will take place from April 6 to April 9.
Kent also said that they are putting together a mascot for the Rome History Museum to draw more families’ interest.
The mascot, a wolf known as Capi the Wolf, is inspired by the Capitoline Wolf outside Rome City Hall and Auditorium on Broad Street.
A “Where’s Waldo” type of contest will launch April 8. Families can look for Capi in the windows of some of the businesses along Broad Street and Fifth Avenue. The contest will run through the end of April.
For those wishing to stay home, they’re offering Georgia’s Rome crossword puzzles and word searches on their website.
Kent and the rest of the staff are also trying to put together virtual museum visits and are welcoming people to submit virtual events for their calendar.