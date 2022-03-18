Optimist Club president Sean Moriarty presents Model High's Natalie Long the firs place award in the annual oratorical contest. Model Middle's Jonathan Long placed second and Armuchee Middle's Ellery McClain took third.
contributed
Noon Optimist essay contest winners were all Model students. Sara Grace Abernathy took first place, AnnaLee McCary took second and Courtney Carden Orr took third.
Winners have been selected in two of the Rome Noon Optimist Club’s signature competitions, oratorical and written essays, among students in Rome and Floyd County schools.
The essay topic this year was: “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?”
Optimist Dana Gallagher, program chairperson, said 33 student essays were scored by a three-judge panel and, for the first time, Model students swept the top three places. Sara Grace Abernathy took first place and her essay will be entered in the GateWay Optimist District competition which includes all Optimists clubs in Georgia and a portion of Tennessee. The District winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship and the essay will be published in the Optimist International magazine. AnnaLee McCary took second place, and Courtney Carden Orr ranked third.
“Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times” was the topic addressed by students competing in the oratorical contest. Natalie Long, Model High School, took first place and her younger brother, Jonathan Long, a student at Model Middle School, finished second. Third place went to Ellery McClain, a student at Armuchee Middle School.
Winners of local Optimist Club oratorical contests are eligible to compete at the Zone level which covers Northwest Georgia and that winner moves on to the District and competes for a $2,500 scholarship. District lieutenant governor Dr. Robert Puckett said Rome will host the Zone oratorical competition on April 2, in the Garden Lakes Baptist Church chapel.