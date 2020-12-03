It was a masked and socially distanced gathering Tuesday. And those in attendance pulled jackets and coats tightly against the cold, but there were still smiling faces as Rome Mural CoLab unveiled its large colorful new mural.
The CoLab, comprised of Ellie Borromeo and Xaivier Ringer, have been working on the mural for two months. It’s painted on the side of the GoGo at the Shoe Box building at 1018 Martha Berry Blvd.
The mural features a variety of bright colors and scenes. There are images representing music, flowers, agriculture, recreation, wildlife, dancing, technology, sports and food. And of course there are familiar local structures such as the clocktower and the Robert Redden Footbridge. And across the middle in big bold letters reads “Seize the Day” and “Rome, Georgia.”
“We wanted it to be an experience when you look at it,” Borromeo said. “We wanted it to be bright and impactful.”
Ringer said the design of the mural was carefully considered so that some elements jumped out at viewers while others required focus and reflection.
“We worked together to think of symbols for the things we wanted to convey,” she said. “Such as culture and community, history and fellowship.”
The two women did most of the painting but there were community paint days when others helped. They estimated that more than 30 people had a hand in actually painting parts of it.
Ringer thanked the gathered crowd on Tuesday and made special mention of donors, supporters and partners.
One such partner was Georgia Power.
Cassandra Wheeler, Regional Director at Georgia Power, explained to the crowd that her company partnered on this project as a way of investing in the community.
“I thought this (mural) was a great way to bring the community together,” she said. This represents the community in a positive way.”
Members of the chamber were also in attendance.
Jay Stephenson, owner of GoGo at the Shoebox, whose building bears the mural, commended the women on the countless hours of painting and said it was inspiring to see the work they had put in.
The mural is now ready for community viewing. Borromeo and Ringer hope locals and visitors will enjoy the mural and share images and videos of it on social media.