little shop

RLT’s “Little Shop of Horrors” runs Sept. 9-18 at the DeSoto Theatre with Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows starting at 2:30 p.m.

 Special Photo
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In