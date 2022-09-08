Rome residents get to experience the strange and unusual happenings when a hapless florist shop employee raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
Rome Little Theatre’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” runs Friday through Sept. 18 at the DeSoto Theatre.
The horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman, follows a florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is loosely based on the 1960 black comedy film “The Little Shop of Horrors.” The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, “Skid Row (Downtown)”, “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Suddenly, Seymour.”
The meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R & B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it... blood. But Seymour soon discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
The show runs Friday through Sept. 18 with Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows starting at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $22 for adult and $20 for students/seniors 55+ and are available online at romelittletheatre.com.