Rome Little Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” continues Friday and Saturday at the DeSoto Theatre.
Through an unexpected turn of events, Charles Dickens’ American Reading Tour in 1867 is off to a rough start. However, Mr. Dickens — always the consummate showman — triumphantly proclaims that he will deliver what he has promised to present. By changes of voice, gesture and expression, he peoples the stage with a throng of characters from his classic Christmas tale and recreates, with improvised wit and charm, the familiar journey of Ebenezer Scrooge — an embittered, lonely, old miser, who finds a second chance to become a generous, caring human being. What sets this fresh, new adaptation apart is its ability to rely on the power of the text — shared simply, directly and intimately through great storytelling.
All ticket holders are invited to a the brief pre-show talk 30 minutes before curtain in which we’ll discuss the history and context of the production as well as behind-the-scenes stories.
Featuring Chris Parker as Charles Dickens, the show is directed by Chris Davidson.
The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Running time is approximately 60 minutes, not including the pre-show talk. The is no intermission.
RLT is committed to keeping patrons and volunteers safe. Masks must be worn properly at all times. Temperature screenings will be conducted at entry.
Parties will be seated together, but physically distanced from other parties.
Concessions will not be served.
Attendance will not exceed 20% of the theater’s capacity.
Physical tickets will not be printed. When guests arrive at the performance, they will check in and their name will be on the list.
For tickets or more information, visit online at www.romelittletheatre.org