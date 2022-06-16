From beloved musicals to touching dramas, Rome Little Theatre has a slew of entertaining shows lined up for their 2022-2023 season. Season tickets are now available.
Mainstage productions include “Little Shop of Horrors” which runs Sept. 9-18, 2022 about a floral shop worker who discovers a sentient carnivorous plant that feeds on human blood.
In December, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” with its beloved characters and music come to the DeSoto stage.
“Funny Little Thing Called Love” runs Feb. 10-19, 2023. On an island getaway, the Hallelujah Girls, a group of fun-loving gals from Georgia, say aloha to their wild sides as they accidentally crash a Hawaiian honeymoon in progress.
“I and You” runs March 17-26, 2023. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn’t been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together.
In May, 2023, fans of stage and screen can enjoy the hilarious antics of a group of talented nuns as they shake up the convent with wonderful music in “Sister Act.”
Extra offerings for the season include “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with shadow cast, as well as “The Penguin Project” and “Annie Jr.”
Season tickets for the 2022-2023 season are $90 for adults and $80 for seniors (55+), students and children. A season ticket ensure that patrons have the best price and the same seat for every mainstage show.
A season ticket includes one seat at each of the five mainstage shows, first choice of seat selection and an invitation to RLT’s Annual Meeting.