Two upcoming shows at the DeSoto Theatre will offer local audiences a holiday classic and a beloved new favorite.
Families can get into the Christmas spirit with Rome Little Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” and “Frozen Jr”
For two nights only, “A Christmas Carol” puts a storytelling twist on the Charles Dickens classic. Chris Parker, an English and drama teacher at Coosa High School, portrays Dickens and more than two dozen other characters. The production is directed by Alison Karch.
Through an unexpected turn of events, Charles Dickens’ American Reading Tour in 1867 is off to a rough start. However, Mr. Dickens — always the consummate showman — triumphantly proclaims that he will deliver what he has promised to present. By changes of voice, gesture and expression, he peoples the stage with a throng of characters from his classic Christmas tale and recreates, with wit and charm, the familiar journey of Ebenezer Scrooge — an embittered, lonely, old miser, who finds a second chance to become a generous, caring human being.
“We’re thrilled to bring this timeless story back to the stage and welcome folks into the theatre for the holidays, again,” said Chris Davidson, RLT Executive Director. “We’ve received so many requests for in-person performances of this production. The message of the story is more resonant than ever.”
The show will run Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre. It has a run time of approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Masks are strongly encouraged for all, regardless of vaccination status. One seat will be left empty between parties.
Tickets are $18 adults, $16 seniors/students. Season Ticket Holders pay $16 adults and $14 seniors/students. Tickets are available online at romelittletheatre.com
“Frozen Jr. “ returns on Dec. 3 with bigger and better show. The production was halted last year but returns for the holidays.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, this RLT Jr. production will bring Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the RLT stage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
This is the story of true love and acceptance between sisters. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. The show is produced by Amanda Swendsen and directed by Chris Davidson with musical direction by Angela McRee and choreography by Hannah Camacho.
Run time is approximately 90 minutes including a 15 minute-intermission. Masks are strongly encouraged for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. Distanced seating is available in the upper balcony upon request.
“Frozen Jr” runs Dec. 3-12 at the DeSoto Theatre. Start times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $16 for seniors/students and are available online at romelittletheatre.com
Individual tickets purchased and held for the 2020 production of “Frozen Jr” were moved to the new performance dates, and ticket holders were sent ticket confirmation emails this summer. If you cannot find your ticket confirmation email, or if you need to exchange your tickets for another performance date, call the RLT Box Office at 706-295-7171.