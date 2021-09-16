A hilarious comedy takes to the DeSoto stage when Rome Little Theatre presents “Leading Ladies” Oct. 1-10.
The show is a farce by award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig.
English Shakespearean actors Jack and Leo find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that Florence, an older woman in York, Pennsylvania is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces. Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with Florence’s vivacious niece.
The show is directed by Chris Parker and produced by Mandy Maloney. It runs Oct. 1-10 at the DeSoto Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for students/seniors, $10 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at romelittletheatre.com