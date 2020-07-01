The novel coronavirus isn’t stopping Rome Little Theatre from continuing its popular summer academy program, but it has required the nonprofit theater to pivot to an online format.
RLT is replacing its in-person summer workshop with virtual offerings for students in grades 4-12. Classes include two online production workshops and a vocal masterclass.
RLT Executive Director Chris Davidson says that safety concerns and the governor’s summer camp regulations were factors in the decision to move online.
“We knew we couldn’t safely deliver the in-person experience that families have come to expect, but we also knew that we still wanted to provide a positive, creative outlet that gives young actors something to look forward to each day,” Davidson said.
Davidson added that the online workshops “have been designed to maximize interaction, growth, and fun while minimizing total screen time. We’ve also priced our classes at our cost, to make them as affordable as possible for families.”
The vocal masterclass and one of the production workshops begin on July 6. The second production workshop begins July 13.
Details and enrollment information may be found online at RomeLittleTheatre.com/Academy. Financial assistance may be available by contacting romelittletheatre@gmail.com.