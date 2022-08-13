Rome Little Theatre’s 2022-2023 season will kick off in September with a familiar face in a new role. After conducting a search that drew interest from across the southeast, Mandy Maloney has accepted the position of Executive Director and is eager to welcome Romans back for what promises to be another exciting year.
Maloney has been an active member of the RLT community for over a decade. Her previous roles have included Director, Producer, Stage Manager, Costume Designer, Board Member, Teacher and Actor. But this new role will be the biggest yet.
“I am thrilled to be able to serve my community and the organization I love so much as the next executive director,” Maloney said. “ I’ve witnessed RLT’s growth over the last decade and I am thankful for the careful shepherding and thoughtful leadership that has come before me. Our board of directors are an amazing group of people who truly love bringing the art of theatre to life for the people of Rome. I’m humbled and honored to be chosen and I’m looking forward to what the next chapter holds.”
Andrew Bressette, president of the Rome Little Theatre Board of Directors noted “Strong communities have thriving arts programs. The board is thrilled Mandy will help us continue to strengthen and grow RLT in providing opportunities for actors, volunteers, and patrons of all ages to experience live theatre. We are confident she has the right mix of passion, skills, and tenacity to help us sustain our current growth trajectory.”
RLT is one of the country’s longest standing community theaters and will celebrate its 90th birthday in 2023. Last season included two record breaking shows (Frozen, Jr and The Wizard of Oz). The 2022-23 season will kick off on Sept. 9 when the smash hit “Little Shop of Horrors’’ takes the stage.
RLT will host an open house and volunteer appreciation event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1-4 p.m. to thank the numerous volunteers and patrons who have kept RLT alive and thriving not just through the pandemic, but for decades.
“RLT is an organization that belongs to the community. Many directors, actors, and patrons have nurtured this group over the last 89 years and we simply could not do what we do without the longstanding input and support of our community. Our people are the most important part of us,” Maloney said.
For more information about Rome Little Theatre’s upcoming season, to purchase tickets or to learn how to get involved, visit romelittletheatre.com.