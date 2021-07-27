Rome Little Theatre kicks off its new season with an open house on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. for an evening of exploration and fun at its home, the DeSoto Theatre.
All ages are welcome and all activities are free and open to the public.
"Community theater is all about bringing people together," said RLT executive director Chris Davidson, "and bringing people together has never felt more vital. 'Together Again' is the theme of our new season. We can't wait to welcome our community back home to the theater, and we hope that anyone who's ever been curious about RLT will stop in, feel welcome, and find something that speaks to them."
The event will begin in the auditorium at 5 p.m. for RLT's annual meeting and season kick-off that will include a sneak peek performance of the season opener, "The Marvelous Wonderettes."
Starting at 6 p.m., the public is invited to explore the theatre with behind-the-scenes tours; information about RLT's 2021-22 season and volunteer opportunities; displays of theatre history and memorabilia, and more. Guests will be treated to a free bag of RLT’s famous popcorn.
Per CDC guidelines, masks are strongly encouraged for guests who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.
Born of the American Little Theatre Movement, Rome Little Theatre is one of the oldest community theatres in the country. From its founding in 1933 to its WWII hiatus and its 1956 revival, and from its residencies at the Gordon Theatre and the Maple Street Community Center to its current home at the Historic DeSoto Theatre, RLT is woven artfully into the rich fabric of Rome's history.
RLT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.