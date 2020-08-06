Rome Little Theatre representatives are trying to stay connected with the community at a time when many of RLT’s interaction with donors and audiences is limited.
In an email Tuesday, they answered a few questions locals might have about the organization and its recent activities “as we continue to navigate these uncertain waters.”
Rome Little Theatre has provided entertainment to local audiences for years and has provided a platform for local actors, dancers and musicians to learn and showcase their craft.
We’ve condensed their Question-&-Answer below:
How are we preparing for reopening?
As always, the well-being of our patrons and volunteers remains our number one priority. Several weeks ago, we established a Reopening and Preparedness Committee composed of local health experts, key volunteers, and RLT staff and board members. The committee is working diligently to determine when and how we can safely and responsibly welcome folks back into the theater.
What is the status of (scheduled productions) “Leading Ladies” and “Frozen, JR?”
When this all started, we were optimistic that we could simply postpone “Leading Ladies” and “Frozen, JR” until fall and then open a regular season. What we’ve learned since then is that the greatest risk for Covid-19 transmission remains exposure to respiratory droplets and aerosolization in close quarters. Activities such as singing, dancing, and even projecting increase the risk dramatically, especially to performers and crew members who, unlike audiences, can’t always be socially-distanced and masked. For the safety of our casts and crews, we’ve decided to postpone these two productions until we can stage them safely. To our season ticket holders and individual ticket holders, we’ll be reaching out to you separately via email about your tickets to Leading Ladies and Frozen, JR.
What will this season look like?
We’re working on some exciting projects that we think you will really enjoy. And while we hope to return to a more “normal” season in 2020-2021, we believe that this period of exploration will allow us to test new ideas that will go on to enrich future seasons.
When will we reopen?
To be honest, we can’t be certain, but as soon as we know something, you will, too. We’re analyzing information as it becomes available to us, looking to our reopening committee for guidance, and considering the feedback of our patrons and volunteers.
What work is being done now?
Even though we’re not open, we’re still busy behind the scenes, focusing on work that will position RLT for long term strength and sustainability. Here are just a few of the things, in addition to the reopening preparation, that we’ve been working on over the past few months: RLT Academy Online; Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force; Updated Bylaws; On-Site Costume Shop, Library, and Rehearsal; RLT Playhouse; Special Events.
“Last, but certainly not least — a heartfelt thank you to the donors who’ve supported us during this time,” the release read. “Please know that every dollar you spend to support RLT and other local nonprofits and small businesses right now is greatly appreciated.”
To donate to Rome Little Theatre, visit online at www.romelittletheatre.com and click “Support RLT.”