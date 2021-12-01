Rome Little Theatre will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of ‘Morningside’ Dec. 6 and 7.
From the playwright and the production team that produced “Tokens of Affection,” comes a play set in the Morningside neighborhood of Atlanta. Nine women have gathered for a baby shower at Grace Driscoll’s beautifully appointed home, fully expecting to go through the motions of social niceties. But an unforeseen event in Grace’s life and a few unexpected guests send the party careening into uncharted territory. Simmering resentment, cutthroat professional conflict, fierce battles of will. These are 21st century Southern women, and they have no interest in blessing your heart.
The show is directed by Jessica Stewart and produced by Katie Farmer. Auditions are open to actors age 18 and older. There are 9 roles available. Actors from underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged to audition.
Auditions will be held Dec. 6 and 7 at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Registration will begin at 6:15 p.m. and auditions begin at 6:30 p.m. Callbacks are Dec. 8.
Rehearsals will run Dec. 11 to Feb. 10 and show dates are Feb. 11-20.
Auditions and callbacks, if necessary, will be held in the auditorium of the DeSoto Theatre. Auditions will be closed for safety and fairness. Only the casting committee and the actors who are auditioning will be allowed in the auditorium.
Masks are required for entry, but may be removed for the audition once you are on the stage. The casting committee will be masked.
Those rehearsing are asked to bring your copy of the monologue to the audition as they be asked to reference it. Actors will be asked to perform the monologue, and may be asked to work with the director to explore the material. Actors also may be asked to cold read.