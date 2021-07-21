Local duo Kindred Fire will be performing a special benefit concert on Friday at the DeSoto Theatre.
The event, which begins at 8 p.m., is a benefit for Rome Little Theatre, whose mission it is to present amateur theatrical productions, encourage interest in drama and contribute to the cultural and educational life of the community. RLT is a nonprofit organization.
Kindred Fire is a creative partnership between musicians Austen Earp and Haley Morgan Smith who met and became friends as students at Shorter College in 2007.
In 2017 they decided to combine their talents and their passion for music and Kindred Fire was born.
They call their music a “swamp stompin’ roots rock collaboration.”
“We’re big fans of the arts,” Haley and Austen posted to social media ahead of the concert. “Without programs like RLT investing in us through our youth, we’d be totally different people. We’d love for you to help us show up for the arts in our community by coming to our show Friday, as it will benefit this wonderful organization. Keep Rome creative.”
Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at romelittletheatre.com
For the comfort of guests, one seat will be left empty between parties. Patrons who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Kindred Fire to the RLT stage,” said RLT executive director Chris Davidson. “Austen and Haley are brilliant artists with hearts to match. We’re so thankful for their support, and for the opportunity to celebrate local artists together.”
Concessions including beer, wine, sodas, and snacks will be available for purchase.