Rome Little Theatre will present a very special adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" in December.
The production aligns with RLT's commitments to quality theatre and community safety. This production marks a return to the DeSoto Stage, its first indoor production since February. This is a one-act, one-hour, solo stage adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" enacted by Dickens himself, and based on a condensed version of the novel that he used while on the second of his historic reading tours of the United States.
Auditions: Oct. 27 & 28 by appointment only
Rehearsals: Nov. 1 to Dec. 3
Performances: Dec. 4-13
Cast: 1 male, adult
"A Holiday Cabaret Under the Stars"
Rehearsals: Nov, 2-29 (6-8 rehearsals)
Performances: Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 (rain date Dec. 13)
RLT is looking for confident performers who will shine under the stars. Local actors who are ready to sing their hearts out and dance for joy are welcome.
Audition information and sign-up forms can be found online at romelittletheatre.com by clicking "Get Involved" then "Audition."