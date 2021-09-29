When a plot to dishonestly inherit money goes awry, it’s comic relief all around.
Rome Little Theatre’s production of “Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies” opens Friday at the DeSoto Theatre and it promises a hearty laugh for local audiences.
In the Ken Ludwig farce, two Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are reduced to performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in Pennsylvania.
When they hear that an older woman in York, Pennsylvania is about to die and leave her fortune to her long-lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they learn that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces.
Steadfast in their goal, they continue on in drag the plot takes an even funnier twist when the fellows fall for two women while trying to keep up the charade.
“Leading Ladies” is directed by Chris Parker and produced by Alison Karch.
“I’ve been excited about this production for quite some time,” Parker said. “We looked at ‘Leading Ladies’ a few years ago, but didn’t decide to stage it until the 2019-20 season. Then COVID happened, and everything was put on hold. After all this time, I’m very excited that we are here, now, ready to get this show to the people.”
“I think the audience is going to love the feel of this play,” Parker added. “It’s a solid script by Ken Ludwig, who is one of my favorite playwrights. Add to that this ensemble, and it’s a great night of theatre. I’ve seen it now more than anyone, and they’ve still got me laughing at every rehearsal. I’m so proud to be a part of Rome Little Theatre. I’ve had the chance to work with people with professional experience at multiple levels in all areas of theatre. And we do it for fun! But I’m really proud of what we bring to the community and the partnerships we have. This really is community theatre. This is theatre by our community, for our community.”
The show runs Friday through Oct. 10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors/students and can be purchased by calling the box office at 706-295-7171, Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.romelittletheatre.com.
For the comfort and safety of audiences and volunteers, one seat will be kept empty between parties, and extra seating is available in the balcony for guests desiring more space. Masks are strongly encouraged for all guests regardless of vaccination status.