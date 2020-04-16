Rome Little Theatre announces that they’ve updated the information about the remainder of their season’s productions, as well as RLT Academy’s Summer Workshop, and the return of a popular special event in October.
Tickets/registration are available now for all of the following events:
RLT Academy’s Summer Workshop, originally scheduled for June 8-12, 2020 has been rescheduled for July 20-24, 2020. Previous registrations have been transferred to the new dates. The early registration discount has been extended to May 15. Interested persons can register at www.romelittletheatre.com.
Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies,” originally scheduled for May 1-10, 2020, has been rescheduled for Sept. 11-20, 2020. Previously purchased tickets, including season tickets have been transferred to the new dates. Visit the RLT web site to purchase tickets.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with the RLT Shadow Cast is back by popular demand on Oct. 30, 2020.
“Frozen JR,” originally scheduled for March 20-29, 2020, has been rescheduled for Dec. 4-13, 2020. Please note, to meet the needs of families with small children, Saturday performances of “Frozen JR” are now matinees. Previously purchased tickets, including season tickets, have been transferred to the new dates.
“The changing landscape means that we’ve had to revise our plans for next season, but we know you are looking forward to hearing about it as much as we are,” read a statement released by RLT. “Stay tuned — we are hard at work finalizing the details of an exciting new season at RLT!”