Auditions for “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Rome Little Theatre’s 2021-2022 season opener, will be held June 14 and 15 by appointment at the DeSoto Theatre.
The show will run Aug. 20-29. Roles are available for four women who will portray ages 18 and 28. Actors from underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged to audition.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” an Off-Broadway hit, is a confetti-colored jukebox musical that takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where they meet the Wonderettes, four girls with dreams as big as their crinoline skirts — and with voices to match. The second act takes place ten years later. We learn about their lives and loves as we are serenaded with classic ’50s and ’60s pop songs, including “Lollipop,” “Rescue Me,” “Son of A Preacher Man,” and others.
The musical is directed by Amanda Swendsen and produced by Jessica Stewart, the team that brought “Mamma Mia!” to the RLT stage in 2019.
Rome Little Theatre announced its new season, 2021-2022 Together Again, on May 23. The season’s mainstage series features productions that celebrate reunion.
Complete audition information and instructions are available online at romelittletheatre.com/auditions.