For those in the Rome community who are passionate about the theater and want to be involved at the leadership level, Rome Little Theater is accepting applications to serve on its board of directors.
RLT is a nonprofit organization governed by a working board charged with ensuring that the theatre fulfills its mission, goals, and objectives. Board members are expected to attend monthly board meetings, committee meetings, orientation and training, performances, special events, and work sessions as needed. This amounts to an average time commitment of four to ten hours per month. Board terms are two years beginning July 1, 2021. All board members must be members (season ticket subscribers) of Rome Little Theatre.
Those interested can go online at https://tinyurl.com/ytecefr4 to fill out an application by 5 p.m. Friday, April 23. All applicants will be interviewed by the RLT Nominating Committee.
Rome Little Theatre is also looking for directors and producers who provide the cast, crew, and audience a positive and rewarding experience that aligns with their mission. RLT accepts applications and conducts interviews on an ongoing basis for our main stage productions as well as its new Off the Shelf and Table Read Series’.
RLT is committed to building a theatre community that is diverse, inclusive, and equitable. Candidates from underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged to apply. To apply, visit online at https://www.romelittletheatre.com/getinvolved