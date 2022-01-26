A member of the Rome Knitterati puts the finishing touches on a beautiful yarnbomb incorporated into the bicycle sculpture on Broad Street. These most recent yarnbombs were created by Avis Elliott, Jennifer Hoyt, Melissa Rutledge and Myra Tate Hunter.
Since 2015 the Rome Knitterati have been creating beautiful yarn art pieces to display across the community.
Downtown Rome residents and visitors may notice a colorful new addition to Broad Street this week.
Members of the Rome Knitterati group have placed "yarnbombs" on the bicycle sculptures in the Broad Street median. The vibrant red and pink creations are giving folks a Valentine's vibe.
Rome Knitterati is a group of crocheters and knitters gathering together to add beauty to ordinary objects around Rome. Their mission is to raise awareness to yarn arts and add beauty to public objects that may normally go unnoticed. They are a grassroots organization and all the yarn and supplies used are paid for by individual members or donated by kind people and organizations in the community.
This is not the first time the group has added a pop of beauty, creativity and color to public spaces. Since starting in 2015, they've added more than three dozen talented Romans to our group, completed several yarnbomb installations, organized make-and-takes, hid handmade koozies all over Rome Beer Fest, and donated thousands of handmade items to charities locally and all the way in Australia.
These most recent yarnbombs were made by Avis Elliott, Jennifer Hoyt, Melissa Rutledge and Myra Tate Hunter.
"Our Rome Knitterati crew loves adding a splash of color to downtown Rome, especially during the cold winter months," Rutledge said. "Creating Valentine’s Day yarnbombs is always a nice way to brighten things up. We also hope our work encourages folks to do their Valentine’s shopping downtown and support local businesses."
Since the yarnbombs have been up, Rome residents have posted photos and comments on social media remarking on their beauty and color as well as the creativity of those responsible for them.