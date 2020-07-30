The Rome Area History Center announces that it will be open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays only.
Entry to the Rome Area History Center is free, but tickets are required for entry to help ensure social distancing. For safety, drop-in visitors are not permitted at this time.
Guests can reserve tickets for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Reserve tickets online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
The new layout of the exhibit space allows visitors to tour the center on their own, but on-site staff are available to answer questions.
The center’s Covid-19 safety procedures allow for only six visitors inside the center at a time. Visitors are required to wear face masks. Doors and hard surfaces are sanitized between each ticketing time block. Visitors are asked to arrive on time; tickets are only valid during the time block reserved.
Additionally, the center will be closed the first Saturday of the month so staff can accommodate scheduled public tours. Limited tickets are still available for the monthly guided, Downtown History Tours.
The next tour will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 and will depart from the Downtown Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop. The 90-minute tour begins at 10 a.m. and is facilitated by local historian, Selena Tilly.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. To secure tickets, book online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or in-person at one of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop & Welcome Center locations: 402 Civic Center Drive or 300 W 1st Street.
Local historian and archivist, Selena Tilly, is available to respond to research questions related to local genealogy and history. The public can reach Selena Tilley at stilly@romega.us or by calling 706-936-4331.