Rome High Theatre Director Alexis Tyson (far left) and student Anna Jane Self (far right) lead aspiring young artists in choreography at RHS Theatre Department's first Super Saturday workshop last fall. This year's workshop takes place March 25. The cost is $20.
Rome High School Theatre Department's Super Saturday Theatre Workshop for Kids returns Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon in the RHS Performing Arts Center.
The workshop is specially designed for young actors ages 7-11 to explore the world of theater through dance, improv, creative dramatics, and games.
The program is led by RHS Theatre Department Director Alexis Tyson and her students.
“The response from the theater students has been amazing," Tyson said. "We have so many students ready to give back to the next generation of theater kids. Through preparing to teach others, they master not only theater skills, but leadership and interpersonal skills, as well. They love sharing something they love with new young actors.”
Not only does the event give theater students the opportunity to try their hand at teaching, and give kids in the community a fun, engaging way to spend a Saturday morning, but it also is a part of creating a culture of service and outreach within the Rome High School Theatre Department.
“Our program has grown so much in just the last year, and we want to continue to grow and share the magic of theater, so getting kids started young is a really good way to do that,” Tyson said. “I participated in theater camps as a kid and it really helped shape me not only as a performer but as a person. When these young students are paired with older students, they see the possibilities for their own futures and gain some pretty cool role models. A few of the young students who frequent our performances think of our seniors as celebrities. Getting to work with them one-on-one is magical. The young students feel so important and the high school students see the impact of their performance on the next generation that will take the stage.”
The workshop fee is $20. In addition to the instruction, kids who attend the workshop will receive a snack as well as a free ticket to RHS Theatre’s upcoming performance of “Into the Woods” which runs April 28-30.
The public is also invited to enjoy RHS's spring musical “Into the Woods.” Tickets will be available at the door. All ticket sales and workshop fees directly support the productions and programming of the RHS Theatre Department, which is largely self-funded.
For more information on the workshop or other RHS Theatre events, contact the RHS Theatre Boosters at romehightheatre@gmail.com, or visit the RHS Theatre Facebook page.