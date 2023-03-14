rome high theatre workshop

Rome High Theatre Director Alexis Tyson (far left) and student Anna Jane Self (far right) lead aspiring young artists in choreography at RHS Theatre Department's first Super Saturday workshop last fall. This year's workshop takes place March 25. The cost is $20.

 RHS Theatre
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In