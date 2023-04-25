The Rome High Theatre Department closes its 2022-23 season with "Into the Woods," the Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.
The production runs Friday through Sunday in the Rome High Performing Arts Center.
"Into the Woods" tells the magical tale of a Baker and his wife who, in their quest to have a child, strike a bargain with a vengeful witch. Their journey into the woods introduces them to a host of familiar fairytale characters including Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, and even a giant, who are each pursuing their own wishes. Ultimately, the characters' wishes are granted, but will they live happily ever after? One of Broadway legend Sondheim’s most popular works, "Into the Woods" is a modern classic.
Rome High Theatre teacher Alexis Tyson directs the cast of 24 Rome High students. Dr. Cody Goss serves as the musical director.
"This show has put us through our paces," Tyson said. "Together we have laughed, cried, and loved through the whole process. From choosing this show, to rehearsals, and even set build, the love has been the most palpable part. This cast and crew have been so understanding of each other and me throughout every step of this very difficult show and I couldn’t be more proud."
The production is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Performances for "Into the Woods" are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Rome High School Performing Arts Center, located at 1000 Veterans Memorial Hwy.
Tickets are $5 for students and staff, and $10 for all others, and will be available at the door. Admission is cash only. All ticket sales directly support the productions and programming of the RHS Theatre Department, which is primarily self-funded.