Rome High School Theatre students will host young thespians at their new Super Saturday Theatre Workshop for Kids on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the RHS Performing Arts Center.
Kids aged 7-11 are invited to spend three hours at the high school and explore the world of theatre through dance, improv, creative dramatics, games, and acting. The program will be led by RHS Theatre teacher Alexis Tyson and her students.
“The response from the theatre students has been amazing. We have so many students ready to give back to the next generation of theatre kids,” Tyson said.” Through preparing to teach others, they master not only theatre skills, but leadership and interpersonal skills, as well. They love sharing something they love with new young actors.”
Not only does the event give theater students the opportunity to try their hand at teaching, and give kids in the community a fun, engaging way to spend a Saturday morning, but it also is a part of helping establish a wider footprint for the Rome High School Theatre in the community.
“Our program has grown so much in just the last year, and we want to continue to grow and share the magic of theatre, so getting kids started young is a really good way to do that,” Tyson said. “I participated in theatre camps as a kid and it really helped shape me not only as a performer but as a person. When these young students are paired with older students, they see the possibilities for their own futures and gain some pretty cool role models. A few of the young students who frequent our performances think of our seniors as celebrities. Getting to work with them one-on-one is magical. The young students feel so important and the high school students see the tangible impact of their performance on the next generation that will take the stage.”
The workshop fee is $20. In addition to the instruction, kids who attend the workshop will receive a snack as well as a free ticket to RHS Theatre’s upcoming performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher” on Oct. 29 and 30.
“They can bring their families back to enjoy the show and see some of their teachers on the stage!,” Tyson said.
The public is also invited to enjoy “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which is RHS Theatre’s fall performance this year. Tickets will be available at the door. All ticket sales and workshop fees directly support the productions and programming of the RHS Theatre Department, which is largely self-funded.
For more information on the workshop or other RHS Theatre events, contact the RHS Theatre Boosters at romehightheatre@gmail.com, or visit the RHS Theatre Facebook page, @rhstheatredept.