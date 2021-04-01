The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism has partnered with several area restaurants and bars to offer a Rome Flavor Venture that invites participants to tour and enjoy area flavors at their leisure.
Flavor stops include The Foundry Growler Bar, Harvest Moon Cafe/Dark Side of the Moon, Off Broad Lounge at Hawthorn Suites and Courtyard Rome Riverwalk.
The current flavor venture focuses on drink tastings. Each taste is valued at a minimum of $5. Participants can opt to experience all the flavors in one day or break it up over several visits. Each location featured on the tour has been selected for offering a unique tasting experience as well as an enjoyable atmosphere for guests.
Participants are encouraged to utilize the Roman Chariot free downtown shuttle service for transportation during their tour.
The service is available Fridays, 5-11 p.m. and Saturdays, 12-11 p.m. To request service, participants should text their location to 706-413-2822 for free pick-up. A map of the service area is available online at RomeGeorgia.org/Chariot.
The Rome Flavor Venture experience will be available until July 31, 2021. Rome Flavor Ventures are $20 and can be purchased at the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center located at 402 Civic Center Drive or at the Rome Area History Center Gift Shop and Downtown Welcome Center located at 300 W. 1st Street. Participants must be 21 or older to purchase and participate.
For questions or additional details, call 706-295-5576.