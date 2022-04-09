The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road, Rome. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of March 2022 are:
March 3, 22 participants
1st place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Bob Gregg
2nd place Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Paul Fambro
3rd place Dan Paracka and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
4th place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
March 7, 26 participants
1st place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)
2nd place Dwight Bush and Eugene Mann III (both from Alabama)
3rd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
4th place Paul Fambro and Jane Doss
5th place Karen Betz and Chuck Betz
March 10, 16 participants
1st place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
2nd place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
3rd place Bob Gregg and Ann Law (Alabama)
March 14, 24 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb
2nd place (tie) Dan Paracka and Rosie Francis and George Hayes and Michael Ingles
3rd place (tie) Walter Matthews and John Cowan Sr. and Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble
4th place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
March 17, 20 participants
1st place Mary Hudson and Charlene Turner
2nd place Helen Paracka and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
3rd place George Hayes (Adairsville) and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
March 21, 30 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Dwight Bush and Eugene Mann III (both from Alabama)
3rd place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
5th place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
March 24, 26 participants
1st place Eugene Mann III and Charles Killian (both from Alabama)
2nd place Marsha Welch and Jodi Barton
3rd place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka
4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
5th place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
March 28, 24 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Bob Gregg
3rd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
March 31, 24 participants
1st place (tie) Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley and Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
2nd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
3rd place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)