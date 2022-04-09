The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road, Rome. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.

The winners for the month of March 2022 are:

March 3, 22 participants

1st place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Bob Gregg

2nd place Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Paul Fambro

3rd place Dan Paracka and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)

4th place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

March 7, 26 participants

1st place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)

2nd place Dwight Bush and Eugene Mann III (both from Alabama)

3rd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

4th place Paul Fambro and Jane Doss

5th place Karen Betz and Chuck Betz

March 10, 16 participants

1st place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)

2nd place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

3rd place Bob Gregg and Ann Law (Alabama)

March 14, 24 participants

1st place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb

2nd place (tie) Dan Paracka and Rosie Francis and George Hayes and Michael Ingles

3rd place (tie) Walter Matthews and John Cowan Sr. and Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble

4th place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

March 17, 20 participants

1st place Mary Hudson and Charlene Turner

2nd place Helen Paracka and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)

3rd place George Hayes (Adairsville) and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)

4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner

March 21, 30 participants

1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)

2nd place Dwight Bush and Eugene Mann III (both from Alabama)

3rd place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)

4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner

5th place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal

March 24, 26 participants

1st place Eugene Mann III and Charles Killian (both from Alabama)

2nd place Marsha Welch and Jodi Barton

3rd place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka

4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner

5th place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)

March 28, 24 participants

1st place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

2nd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Bob Gregg

3rd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner

4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison

March 31, 24 participants

1st place (tie) Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley and Jane Doss and Linda McDougal

2nd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)

3rd place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)

