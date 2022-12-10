The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Rd. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of November 2022 are:
Nov. 3, 22 participants
1st place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Paul Fambro and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
3rd place Bob Henderson and George Hayes (Adairsville)
4th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
5th place Brenda Bullen and Paul Culotta
Nov. 7, 28 participants
1st place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
2nd place (rie) Dan Paracka and Mark Webb & Jack Cauble (Canton) and Paul Fambro
3rd place Mary Arrington and Ladonna Woods
4th place (tie) Michael Ingles and Jimmie Jones and Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen
Nov. 10, 22 participants
1st place Mary Arrington and Bob Gregg
2nd place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka
3rd place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
4th place Jane Doss and Carol Inman
Nov. 14, 28 participants
1st place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
2nd place (tie) Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar and Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen
3rd place (tie) Carol Inman and Marsha Welch and Rosie Francis and Michael Inglis
4th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
Nov. 17, 20 participants
1st place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
2nd place Dan Paracka and Ed Paulling
3rd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
4th place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
Nov. 21, 28 participants
1st place Dan Paracka and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and Eugene Mann (Alabama)
3rd place Charles Killian and Sharon Winters (both from Alabama)
4th place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
5th place Bob Gregg and Mark Webb
Nov. 28, 18 participants
1st place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Mary Arrington and Bob Gregg
3rd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
4th place (tie) Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley and Rosie Francis and Larry Zwahlen