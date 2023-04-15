The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. They gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. They invite others to join them for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of March 2023 are:
March 2, 20 participants:
1st place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
3rd place (tie) Mary Hudson and Marsha Welch and Bob Gregg and Michael Ingles and Sharon Winter and Charles Killian
March 6, 24 participants
1st place (tie) Walter Matthews and John Cowan and Bob Gregg and Michael Ingles
2nd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
3rd place (tie) Charlene Turner and Jimmie Jones and Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore
March 9, 24 participants
1st place Walter Matthews and John Cowan (Cartersville)
2nd place Mary Arrington and Brenda Bullen
3rd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
4th place Paul Culotta and Bob Gregg
March 13, 22 participants
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
3rd place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb
4th place Carol Inman and Dan Paracka
March 16, 20 participants
1st place Carol Inman and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
3rd place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
4th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
March 20, 24 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Kathy Seinbruegge and Marsha Welch
3rd place (tie) Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
4th place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
March 23, 20 participants
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
3rd place Bob Gregg and Jean Moore (Cartersville)
4th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
5th place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
March 27, 14 participants
1st place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
2nd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
3rd place Walter Matthews and John Cowan (Cartersville)
March 30, 16 participants
1st place Dan Paracka and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
2nd place Bob Henderon and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)