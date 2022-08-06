The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road, Rome. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of July 2022 are:
July 7, 20 participants
1st place Jimmie Jones and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)
2nd place Jane Doss and Carol Inman
3rd place Jodi Barton and Bob Gregg
4th place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
July 11, 22 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Carol Inman and Carol Willis
3rd place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
4th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
5th place Helen Paracka and Jean Moore (Cedartown)
July 14, 24 participants
1st place Jane Doss and Carol Inman
2nd place (tie) Bob Henderson and Lynne Kuglar and Rosie Francis and George Hayes
3rd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
4th place Carol Willis and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
July 18, 24 participants
1st place (tie) Bob Henderson and Helen Paracka and Marsha Welch and Lynne Kuglar
2nd place (tie) Jane Doss and Linda McDougal and Larry Zwahlen and Jean Moore
3rd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
July 21, 20 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
3rd place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
4th place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
5th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
July 25, 18 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
3rd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
4th place Mary Arrington and Ladonna Woods
5th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
July 28, 22 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
3rd place Paul Culotta and Bob Gregg
4th place Jane Doss and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)