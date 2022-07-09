The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center, 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of June 2022 are:
June 2, 22 participants
1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
2nd place Bob Gregg and Paul Culotta
3rd place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)
4th place Jodi Barton and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
June 6, 28 participants
1st place Karen Betz and Chuck Betz
2nd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
3rd place (tie) Bob Gregg and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown) & Carol Inman & Rosie Francis
4th place Mason Brumby and Frances Gresley (both from Cedartown)
June 9, 26 participants
1st place Marsha Welch and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Bob Gregg and Walter Matthews
3rd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
4th place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
5th place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka
June 13, 28 participants
1st place Carol Inman and Carol Willis
2nd place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb
3rd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
4th place Jimmie Jones (Cedartown) and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
5th place Bob Gregg and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
June 16, 20 participants
1st place Jane Doss and Carol Inman
2nd place Bob Gregg and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
3rd place Jimmie Jones and Lynne Kuglar (both from Cedartown)
4th place (tie) Karen Betz and Paul Fambro & Mary Hudson and Charlene Turner
June 20, 22 participants
1st place Jimmie Jones (Cedartown) and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Bob Gregg and Paul Culotta
3rd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
4th place Jack Cauble (Canton) and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
5th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
June 23, 22 participants
1st place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
2nd place Bob Gregg and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
3rd place Mary Hudson and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
4th place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka
5th place Mary Arrington and Ladonna Woods
June 27, 24 participants
1st place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
3rd place (tie) Kathy Steinbruegge and Marsha Welch & Jane Doss and Linda McDougal &
Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
June 30, 20 participants
1st place Jane Doss and Martha Ann Hopson (Lake Arrowhead)
2nd place Bob Gregg and Ann Law (Alabama)
3rd place Helen Paracka and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner