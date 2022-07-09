The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center, 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.

The winners for the month of June 2022 are:

June 2, 22 participants

1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)

2nd place Bob Gregg and Paul Culotta

3rd place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)

4th place Jodi Barton and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)

June 6, 28 participants

1st place Karen Betz and Chuck Betz

2nd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal

3rd place (tie) Bob Gregg and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown) & Carol Inman & Rosie Francis

4th place Mason Brumby and Frances Gresley (both from Cedartown)

June 9, 26 participants

1st place Marsha Welch and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)

2nd place Bob Gregg and Walter Matthews

3rd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal

4th place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

5th place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka

June 13, 28 participants

1st place Carol Inman and Carol Willis

2nd place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb

3rd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)

4th place Jimmie Jones (Cedartown) and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

5th place Bob Gregg and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)

June 16, 20 participants

1st place Jane Doss and Carol Inman

2nd place Bob Gregg and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

3rd place Jimmie Jones and Lynne Kuglar (both from Cedartown)

4th place (tie) Karen Betz and Paul Fambro & Mary Hudson and Charlene Turner

June 20, 22 participants

1st place Jimmie Jones (Cedartown) and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

2nd place Bob Gregg and Paul Culotta

3rd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb

4th place Jack Cauble (Canton) and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

5th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner

June 23, 22 participants

1st place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb

2nd place Bob Gregg and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)

3rd place Mary Hudson and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)

4th place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka

5th place Mary Arrington and Ladonna Woods

June 27, 24 participants

1st place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley

2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

3rd place (tie) Kathy Steinbruegge and Marsha Welch & Jane Doss and Linda McDougal &

Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and George Hayes (Adairsville)

June 30, 20 participants

1st place Jane Doss and Martha Ann Hopson (Lake Arrowhead)

2nd place Bob Gregg and Ann Law (Alabama)

3rd place Helen Paracka and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)

4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner

