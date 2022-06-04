The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net. Players are from Rome unless otherwise noted.
The winners for the month of May 2022 are:
May 2, 26 participants
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
3rd place (tie) Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton) & Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
4th place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
May 5, 16 participants
1st place Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and Chris Shanks (Virginia)
2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
3rd place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
May 9, 22 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Dan Paracka and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
3rd place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
4th place Carol Inman and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
May 12, 18 participants
1st place Charlene Turner and Bob Gregg
2nd place Dan Paracka and Linda McDougal
3rd place Jimmie Jones and Frances Gresley (both from Cedartown)
4th place Bob Henderson and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown
May 16, 26 participants
1st place Marsha Welch and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place (tie) Ed Paulling & Larry Zwahlen & Bob Henderson and Helen Paracka
3rd place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
4th place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
May 19, 16 participants
1st place (tie) Mary Hudson and Marsha Welch & Jimmie Jones & Lynne Kuglar
2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
May 23, 26 participants
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
3rd place Helen Paracka and Jean Moore (Cedartown)
4th place Nancy Hunter and Marsha Welch
5th place (tie) Dan Paracka and Mark Webb & Frances Gresley and George Hayes
May 26, 24 participants
1st place (tie) Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch & Jane Doss and Rosie Francis
2nd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
3rd place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)