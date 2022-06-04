The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net. Players are from Rome unless otherwise noted.

The winners for the month of May 2022 are:

May 2, 26 participants

1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

2nd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal

3rd place (tie) Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton) & Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

4th place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)

May 5, 16 participants

1st place Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and Chris Shanks (Virginia)

2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

3rd place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

May 9, 22 participants

1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)

2nd place Dan Paracka and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

3rd place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)

4th place Carol Inman and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)

May 12, 18 participants

1st place Charlene Turner and Bob Gregg

2nd place Dan Paracka and Linda McDougal

3rd place Jimmie Jones and Frances Gresley (both from Cedartown)

4th place Bob Henderson and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown

May 16, 26 participants

1st place Marsha Welch and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)

2nd place (tie) Ed Paulling & Larry Zwahlen & Bob Henderson and Helen Paracka

3rd place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)

4th place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

May 19, 16 participants

1st place (tie) Mary Hudson and Marsha Welch & Jimmie Jones & Lynne Kuglar

2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

May 23, 26 participants

1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

3rd place Helen Paracka and Jean Moore (Cedartown)

4th place Nancy Hunter and Marsha Welch

5th place (tie) Dan Paracka and Mark Webb & Frances Gresley and George Hayes

May 26, 24 participants

1st place (tie) Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch & Jane Doss and Rosie Francis

2nd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb

3rd place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)

4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription