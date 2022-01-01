The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. They gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center, 1325 Kingston Road. They invite others to join them for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of December are:
Dec. 2, 20 participants
1st place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)
2nd place (tie) Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Paul Fambro and Dan Paracka and Linda McDougal
3rd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Haves (Adairsville)
4th place Marsha Welch and Mary Hudson
Dec. 6, 28 participants
1st place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
2nd place Rosie Frances (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
3rd place Mason Brumbly and Frances Gresley (both of Cedartown)
4th place (tie) Bob Henderson and Marsha Welch and Carol Inman and Carol Willis
5th place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Mary Arrington
Dec. 9, 20 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
3rd place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)
4th place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
5th place Mason Brumbly and Frances Gresley (both from Cedartown)
Dec. 13, 26 participants
1st place Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Marsha Welch
2nd place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
3rd place (tie) Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling and Lynne Kuglar and Charlene Turner
4th place (tie) Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison and Frances Gresley and Bob Gregg
Dec. 16, 24 participants
1st place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
2nd place Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Paul Fambro
3rd place Charlene Turner and Mary Hudson
4th place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
5th place Jo Cauble and Jack Cauble (both from Canton)
Dec. 20, 18 participants
1st place Bob Gregg and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
2nd place Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown) and Marsha Welch
3rd place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
4th place Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and Carol Willis